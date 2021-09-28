New Hampshire clinics back online after ransomware attack forced 3-day shutdown

Listen
Berlin, N.H.-based Coos County Family Health Services is back in operation after a ransomware attack forced it to shut down for three days, according to a Sept. 27 report by The Berlin Sun.
Four things to know:
- Ken Gordon, CEO of the organization, said email, phone services and EHRs were restored Sept. 24.
- "We are grateful for the assistance of our congressional delegation and federal law enforcement authorities whose work led to the speedy and successful resolution of this event," Mr. Gordon said.
- The attack occurred either Sept. 18 or Sept. 19. Mr. Gordon said the clinics noticed the attack Sept. 20 because the systems were running with abnormalities. The organization determined that the entire system had been compromised. The clinics were forced to shut down services, EHRs and phone services to prevent further activity on the IT networks.
- During the IT outage, the organization offered limited services including prescription refills and lab tests.