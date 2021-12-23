Missouri hospital network systems down 6 days after cyberattack 

Capital Region Medical Center has been operating on downtime procedures after taking its network systems offline Dec. 17 in response to a cybersecurity incident, the Jefferson City, Mo.-based hospital said Dec. 23.

In a statement shared with Becker's, a hospital spokesperson said CRMC disabled its network as a security measure upon discovering a disruption to its systems early Dec. 17.

"There are downtime procedures in place for physicians, nurses and staff to provide care in these types of situations, and our staff is committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients," the hospital said.

The hospital's website was still down as of 8:30 a.m. CST on Dec. 23. CRMC virtual appointments have not been available during the network interruption, the hospital said in a Dec. 22 update posted on Facebook. CRMC has cancelled and rescheduled some appointments due to the incident.

CRMC said its investigation of the incident is in its early stages and the hospital will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

CRMC is part of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.