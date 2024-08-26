McLaren back online after ransomware attack

McLaren Health Care has restored its IT systems, bringing full functionality back to its clinical and administrative operations after a ransomware attack hit the organization Aug. 6.

"The restoration process, which was expected to last until the end of the month, was completed ahead of schedule," according to a statement McLaren shared with Becker's. "With this return to normal operations, all temporary procedures enacted during the disruption have been lifted."

Clinicians at McLaren Health Care hospitals, Karmanos cancer centers and outpatient clinics have restored access to patients' electronic medical records. The health system has also begun the process of transferring manually charted patient data from the disruption period into the electronic system, a task expected to take several weeks, according to the update.

The Grand Blanc, Mich.-based health system said it is still working to determine if any protected health information was compromised as a result of the incident.