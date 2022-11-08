Lurie Children's to boost cybersecurity efforts after data breach lawsuit

Lurie Children's Hospital has agreed to implement improved cybersecurity measures in order to settle a class action lawsuit for a data breach that resulted in patients' health information being viewed by an unauthorized employee, according to a Nov. 7 report from Top Class Actions.

The lawsuit alleges the Chicago-based health system failed to implement adequate cybersecurity measures after a Lurie Children's Hospital employee inappropriately accessed patients' health information between Sept. 10, 2018, and Sept. 22, 2019, and from Nov. 1, 2018, to Feb. 29, 2020.

The plaintiffs also allege that Lurie Children's should have better monitored and controlled employee access to patient data.

Lurie Children's did not admit any wrongdoing but agreed to implement improved security measures including increased monitoring of employee access, better protection for highly sensitive data and additional employee training on medical records in order to settle the suit.

The settlement did not include any monetary benefits.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Jan. 25.