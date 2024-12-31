Largest healthcare ransomware demands

Hackers targeted healthcare organizations with ransom demands ranging from $4,000 to $10 million, according to Comparitech.

In a Dec. 18 report, Comparitech analyzed 654 ransomware incidents targeting healthcare organizations — including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and care homes — from 2018 to 2024. The findings showed an increase in attacks, with 143 reported in 2023. That year also saw more than 26.2 million patient records affected, contributing to a total of 88.8 million compromised records over the six-year period.

According to the study, here are some of the largest ransom demands on healthcare organizations: