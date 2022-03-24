Kentucky hospital breach exposed PHI

Campbellsville, Ky.-based Taylor Regional Hospital notified its patients that a cybersecurity incident, which began with a hack of its systems, led to patient information being exposed.

On Jan. 25, the hospital released an urgent notice stating that a cybersecurity incident had taken down the entire hospital's computer system and phone lines, delaying COVID-19 testing appointments and increasing wait times for outpatient lab draws.

The hospital's latest statement provided more details on the attack.

According to the hospital, an unauthorized person gained access to its computer network between Nov. 2, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022, obtaining patient files that included names, and one or more of the following: addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, insurance information, medical record numbers and information regarding patient care.

The hospital became aware of the incident on Jan. 20.

The investigation is ongoing, but the hospital said it has found no indication that any patient information involved in the incident has been misused. It continues to notify affected patients.