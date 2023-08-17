Jefferson Health says data drive with PHI went missing

Jefferson Health's maintenance vendor informed the health system that a portable backup drive was missing from its DEXA scan device at its Jefferson Cherry Hill (N.J.) Hospital.

The Philadelphia-based health system said it does not know if the drive was stolen or was misplaced, but said the following patient information could be stored on it: names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, the date of studies, and, in some cases, mailing addresses, according to an Aug. 15 breach notification.

Jefferson Health is mailing notification letters to all patients whose information was stored on the drive.