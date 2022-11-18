IT issue forces Rhode Island hospital to cancel surgeries

Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Hospital canceled surgeries on Nov. 17; patients were called and informed that the hospital's technology was "down," GoLocalProv reported Nov. 17.

The technology issues were resolved on the night of Nov. 17.

"South County Health's network and phone issues are now resolved. We are welcoming patients and will continue routine processes of care in our hospital and ambulatory locations," South County Director of Marketing Jane Brog said.

The hospital believes that an internal hardware issue caused the technology outages.