IT issue forces Rhode Island hospital to cancel surgeries

Noah Schwartz -

Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Hospital canceled surgeries on Nov. 17; patients were called and informed that the hospital's technology was "down," GoLocalProv reported Nov. 17.

The technology issues were resolved on the night of Nov. 17. 

"South County Health's network and phone issues are now resolved. We are welcoming patients and will continue routine processes of care in our hospital and ambulatory locations," South County Director of Marketing Jane Brog said.

The hospital believes that an internal hardware issue caused the technology outages.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars