Indiana health system notifies patients of data breach

Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center notified patients that a data breach has exposed some of their personal health information.

According to Schenck Medical Center's website, an unauthorized person had removed files from its systems on Sept. 21, 2021.

An investigation conducted March 17 determined that the files contained patient health information including names, addresses, dates of birth, medical records, internal identification numbers, driver's license, state identification numbers, medical diagnosis, conditions information and health insurance information.

A limited number of patients also had their Social Security numbers, financial account information and payment card information taken from the system.

The health system did not identify how many patients were affected, but said it has no evidence that any of the information was or will be misused.

It is notifying all affected individuals.