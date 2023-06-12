Idaho hospitals reopen clinics, start taking ambulances 2 weeks after cyberattack

Two Idaho hospitals continue to recover two weeks after a cyberattack.

Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital, both in Idaho Falls, said June 9 that they are still working toward being fully operational after the May 29 IT security incident but are making progress. All of Mountain View's clinics besides its RediCare urgent care are now open, while Idaho Falls Community Hospital has begun accepting ambulances on a case-by-case basis.

"We want to thank our community for your support and understanding," the statement said. "We also want to thank our team for all of their hard work and commitment to our patients during this time. The community's well-being has always remained our top priority."

The hospitals said billing is on hold so there will be no penalties for late payments at this time.