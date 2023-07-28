Hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for data breaches

Several hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing lawsuits regarding data breach incidents that compromised patients' protected health information.
Here are lawsuits involving three hospitals and health systems, as reported by Becker's since July 19:
- A patient and a former employee of Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare filed a lawsuit against the health system after it experienced a cyber event that may have compromised individuals' protected health information.
- Chicago-based Rush Health is facing a lawsuit that alleges that the health system shared patient health information with Google and other third parties.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is facing at least five lawsuits in a massive data breach that affected as many as 11 million patients across 19 states.