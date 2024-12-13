Hospital billing vendor to pay $2M over data breach

A hospital billing vendor has agreed to a $2 million settlement over a cyberattack that breached patient data from five health systems.

Kaye-Smith will pay each patient up to $2,500 to reimburse for losses related to the hack or $500 cash, according to the agreement.

The affected health systems were Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System, Seattle-based UW Medicine, Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Seattle Children's, and Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System. They used the vendor for services such as paper and online billing and printing W2s and 1099s.

Kaye-Smith did not admit to any wrongdoing. A final approval hearing has been set for Jan. 7.