HHS: What cybersecurity means for healthcare in 2022

HHS challenged healthcare organizations to incorporate new cybersecurity tactics to protect their organizations from new and ongoing threats in a March 3 Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center report.
HHS recommends healthcare organizations continue to improve their defenses on the most common threats, but to also bolster security for new technologies that could be targeted by hackers.
Here are five advisories the HHS recommends for healthcare organizations to improve their defenses in 2022:
- Healthcare organizations are frequently targeted by phishing attacks. This year, organizations should continue to test phishing programs and train employees on how to combat and identify phishing attacks.
- Remote access technology such as virtual private networks or technologies using remote desktop protocol should be used sparingly.
- Analyze how your healthcare organization can be compromised by your suppliers, vendors, business partners, customers and service providers.
- Be aware of new threats or new cyber criminals who may pose a threat to your healthcare organization.
- Utilize government resources designed to help protect healthcare organizations from cybersecurity threats.