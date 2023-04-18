HHS provides free cybersecurity training, resources for hospitals

HHS has released new resources for hospitals and health systems to fight the growing cyber security threat.

The Knowledge on Demand program provides free cybersecurity training for healthcare organizations. The Hospital Cyber Resiliency Initiative Landscape Analysis identifies best practices and opportunities for improvement for health system cybersecurity. And the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices 2023 Edition provides an update to the guidelines and recommendations first published in 2018.

"Staying current and responsive to evolving cyber threats is critical to protecting patient safety," said Erik Decker, vice president and chief information security officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and chair of the Health Sector Coordinating Council's cybersecurity working group, in an April 17 news release. "This will give the most underserved hospitals the best return on investment for cyber investment."