HHS launches website for healthcare cybersecurity resources 

HHS unveiled a website Dec. 1 for its 405(d) Aligning Health Care Industry Security Approaches Program that offers healthcare providers and public health officials cybersecurity and patient safety resources and best practices.

The 405(d) program was established as a congressional mandate under the Cybersecurity Act of 2015; under section 405(d), HHS created the Cybersecurity Act Task Group to strengthen cybersecurity efforts within the healthcare and public health sectors.

The Cybersecurity Act Task Group worked with more than 150 public and private industry players to launch the website and create content aiming to help the healthcare industry combat cybersecurity threats.

With support of the 405(d) program's motto that "Cyber Safety is Patient Safety," the website offers the healthcare and public health sectors resources, products, video and tools to raise cybersecurity awareness. It also features cybersecurity posters and infographics, installments of the bi-monthly 405(d) Post newsletter and threat-specific products to support cybersecurity training sessions.

