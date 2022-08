Healthcare ransomware attacks jumped 328 percent in the second quarter of this year, despite a drop in the attacks globally, according to the 2022 midyear update of the "SonicWall Cyber Threat Report."

The second quarter saw a 23 percent drop in ransomware cyber attacks, attributed to geopolitical factors and volatile cryptocurrency prices, the California-based network security company SonicWall said in the July 26 report.

Read the full report here.