Healthcare data breaches by year

Healthcare data breaches have continued to climb over the past 15 years, driven by a sharp increase in cyberattacks against health systems and other provider organizations, HIPAA Journal reported.
Here are the number of healthcare data breaches affecting 500 individuals or more reported to HHS' Office of Civil Rights since October 2009, according to the news outlet's Aug. 23 analysis (the 2024 numbers are through Aug. 23, though the HHS data can lag):
2024: 435
2023: 744
2022: 720
2021: 715
2020: 663
2019: 511
2018: 369
2017: 358
2016: 328
2015: 270
2014: 314
2013: 277
2012: 218
2011: 200
2010: 199
2009: 18