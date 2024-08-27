Healthcare data breaches by year

Healthcare data breaches have continued to climb over the past 15 years, driven by a sharp increase in cyberattacks against health systems and other provider organizations, HIPAA Journal reported.

Here are the number of healthcare data breaches affecting 500 individuals or more reported to HHS' Office of Civil Rights since October 2009, according to the news outlet's Aug. 23 analysis (the 2024 numbers are through Aug. 23, though the HHS data can lag):

2024: 435

2023: 744

2022: 720

2021: 715

2020: 663

2019: 511

2018: 369

2017: 358

2016: 328

2015: 270

2014: 314

2013: 277

2012: 218

2011: 200

2010: 199

2009: 18