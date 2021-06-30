Hackers hit Las Vegas hospital, steal data and post online: 5 details

Listen
Las Vegas-based University Medical Center was hit in a ransomware attack by an infamous hacker group, according to a June 29 report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Five details:
- The hacker group, REvil, posted patients' data online that it had obtained in the cyberattack.
- The victims' driver's licenses, passports and Social Security cards were uploaded to the hacker group's website, which was reviewed by the Review-Journal. The number of patients affected remains unknown.
- The hospital confirmed the attack in a June 29 statement issued to the Review-Journal, stating that the hackers accessed a server used to store patient data in mid-June.
- "This type of attack has become increasingly common in the healthcare industry, with hospitals across the world experiencing similar situations," the statement said.
- REvil is a well-known ransomware group that leaks patients' data if they are not paid. The malware they deploy, Sodinokibi, is the most common and accounts for about 14 percent of attacks.