Hackers hit Las Vegas hospital, steal data and post online: 5 details

Hannah Mitchell - 
Las Vegas-based University Medical Center was hit in a ransomware attack by an infamous hacker group, according to a June 29 report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Five details:

  1. The hacker group, REvil, posted patients' data online that it had obtained in the cyberattack.

  2. The victims' driver's licenses, passports and Social Security cards were uploaded to the hacker group's website, which was reviewed by the Review-Journal. The number of patients affected remains unknown.

  3. The hospital confirmed the attack in a June 29 statement issued to the Review-Journal, stating that the hackers accessed a server used to store patient data in mid-June.

  4. "This type of attack has become increasingly common in the healthcare industry, with hospitals across the world experiencing similar situations," the statement said.

  5. REvil is a well-known ransomware group that leaks patients' data if they are not paid. The malware they deploy, Sodinokibi, is the most common and accounts for about 14 percent of attacks.

