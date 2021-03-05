Hackers demand $1.75M from North Carolina clinic during 6-day ransomware attack

Asheville, N.C.-based Allergy Partners began bringing most of its computer systems back online March 1 following a February ransomware attack on the medical practice, local ABC affiliate WLOS reports.

Hackers infected Allergy Partners' computer systems with ransomware Feb. 23 and demanded a $1.75 million payment in exchange for giving back the clinic access to its encrypted data, according to the Asheville police department, WLOS reports.

"We are working with cyber security firms to investigate the incident and understand the impact," Allergy Partners General Counsel Denise Yarborough told WLOS. "We are thankful to our IT staff, who have been working around the clock to restore our systems so that we have been able to resume normal patient care at a majority of our locations as of Monday, March 1."

In a statement posted on its website, Allergy Partners said it will notify patients affected by the incident once it finishes its investigation. It is unclear whether Allergy Partners paid the ransom.

Allergy Partners has several clinics in 20 states.

More articles on cybersecurity:

9 must-read takeaways from recent cybersecurity reports

34,000 affected in Virginia health plan data breach

100,000 patient records exposed, some deleted, in ransomware attack on Arizona clinic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.