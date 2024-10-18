Hacker stole files from Boston Children's Health Physicians network after IT vendor breach

Boston Children's Health Physicians reported patient data exposure after a third party vendor suffered a data breach.

The IT vendor told Boston Children's about unusual activity on its systems Sept. 6, and the physician network noticed unauthorized activities on its network Sept. 10. The organization immediately shut down its systems as a proactive measure and worked with a third-party forensics firm to investigate the incident.

The investigation uncovered evidence the cybercriminal removed files from Boston Children's Health Physicians' network. The files included information with patient and employee information, Social Security numbers, birth dates, health insurance and billing information, and treatment information.

The physician network's EHR systems were not affected by the incident. The organization, which includes 55 practices across New York and Connecticut, did not disclose how many patients were affected.