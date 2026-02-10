AHA warns of critical software vulnerability

The American Hospital Association is notifying hospitals and health systems about a critical software vulnerability involving Notepad++, a free, open-source coding program used in healthcare.

The vulnerability affected an update component affecting editions of the program before version 8.8.9, allowing cyber criminals to breach and disrupt the update process, according to a Feb. 5 AHA news release.

A nation-state threat actor was likely responsible for hacks that occurred between June and November of 2025, the release stated. The National Institute of Standards and Technology published details on the security flaw Feb. 2.