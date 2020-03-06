Google responds to criticism over UChicago Medicine partnership

Though Google wants to use de-identified patient data to help improve health system operations, the tech giant continues to face backlash over how it is collecting data, according to Business Insider.

In 2016, Google teamed up with UChicago Medicine to develop an algorithm that would help physicians treat patients. As part of the agreement, UChicago Medicine shared de-identified patient data with Google and in return was able to access Google's artificial intelligence.

However, a lawsuit has since been filed against Google and UChicago Medicine, claiming that patient data was not fully de-identified. The lawsuit claims the academic medical center provided Google data from patients that included the date and time patients received services at the hospital, which could allow Google to identify patients.

In response to the criticism and lawsuit, Google said it is prioritizing safety.

"We believe our healthcare research could help save lives in the future, which is why we take privacy seriously and follow all relevant rules and regulations in our handling of health data," the Google spokesperson told Business Insider. "In particular, we take compliance with HIPAA seriously, including in the receipt and use of the limited data set provided by the University of Chicago."

