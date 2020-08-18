GitHub leaks exposed up to 200,000 medical records: 4 details

An ethical hacker found 150,000 to 200,000 patients' records exposed on GitHub due to nine data leak incidents, according to Security Boulevard.



Four details:



1. The hacker, Jelle Ursem, released a report with DataBreaches that found data leaks associated with healthcare providers, a health plan and third-party vendors exposed thousands of patients' records. Just three of the nine entities patched the leaks after being notified about them.



2. The leaks occurred for several reasons, including: embedding hard-coded login credentials instead of making it a configuration option on the server the code runs on; using public repositories; no two-factor authentication; not deploying IP address whitelists.



3. In some cases the organizations didn't enforce password resets or provide a responsible disclosure mechanism.



4. The report named Glover, Mereacre and GnosticPlayers as threat actors misusing GitHub.



More articles on cybersecurity:

Malware attack exposes info of 129,000+ Behavioral Health Network patients

Blackbaud hack exposes info of 657,392 Maine health system donors

Rite Aid pharmacy thefts expose information of 9,200 patients





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.