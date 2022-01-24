Former UAMS employee exposes 518 patients' health information

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is notifying patients that a former employee sent an email from her UAMS account to her personal email, exposing 518 patients' protected health information.

On Nov. 29, UAMS discovered that its former employee had sent Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, used for the hospital's billing, to her personal Gmail account on Nov. 15.

The spreadsheets contained patient information like hospital account numbers, type of insurance, medical record numbers, dates patients visited the hospital and claim information. Some patients' date of birth and medications were also listed.

According to UAMS, the former employee said it was an accident and that none of the patient information was shared.

The hospital is notifying the affected patients via mail and its website.