Emergency funding request from White House includes millions for cybersecurity

The White House is requesting millions of dollars in emergency funding that would be dedicated to shoring up national cybersecurity, The Washington Post reported March 7.

On March 2, the White House sent a request to Congress asking for additional funds to fight both the COVID-19 pandemic and support for Ukraine. The package in total is split between $10 billion in aid for Ukraine and $23.5 billion for additional COVID-19 spending.

In the request, cybersecurity was featured prominently including requests for: