Colorado health system's email breach exposed 52,632 patients' protected information

An email data breach at Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health went undetected for two months and affected 52,632 individuals.

On Feb. 25, the hospital alerted patients that between Aug. 2 and Oct. 26, an unauthorized person accessed employee email accounts that contained patient information.

The hospital determined that the email accounts contained patient names, internal patient account numbers, service dates, procedure codes, provider names, health insurance provider information and treatment costs.

The internal investigation was unable to determine what specific information was accessed by the hacker.

Montrose Regional Health responded by resetting all account passwords and conducting a review of security policies and procedures.

No evidence has been found that the patient information has been misused, but the hospital encourages affected individuals to review their statements for any suspicious or fraudulent activity.