CISA warns of holiday ransomware threats: 5 actions hospitals should take

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning Nov. 22 saying there may be an increase in cyberattacks, including potential ransomware attacks, during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Here are five actions the agencies encouraged executives to take to protect their organizations against cyberattacks:
- Ensure your organization has IT security employees who will be available to respond to a ransomware attack on weekends and holidays.
- Require multifactor authentication for remote access and administrative accounts.
- Mandate strong passwords and ensure they are not reused.
- Ensure the security and monitoring of any potentially risky service, such as remote desktop protocol.
- Raise cybersecurity awareness among employees by conducting training sessions and reminding them not to click on suspicious links.