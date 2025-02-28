California hospital settles ransomware attack lawsuit for $650K

Stockton, Calif.-based Dameron Hospital has agreed to a $650,000 settlement for a class-action lawsuit over a 2023 cyberattack.

In December 2023, a ransomware group hacked the hospital's computer network, potentially exposing the data of hundreds of thousands of patients. Class members are eligible for up to $5,000 in losses and credit monitoring related to the breach, or cash payments of $100 for subclass members or $50 for class members. The final approval hearing is set for May 29.

The hospital denied any wrongdoing or liability. Becker's reached out to the hospital's parent company, Modesto, Calif.-based American Advanced Management, for comment.