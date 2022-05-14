Breach affects more than 260,000 patients at New York health center

A New York community health center recently notified patients of a hacking incident that left information like Social Security numbers and medical records exposed.

Refuah Health Center, based in Spring Valley, reported that the data breach affected 260,740 patients. In an April 29 notice, Refuah said an investigation revealed that a limited amount of personal or health information was compromised and that it wasn't aware of any identity fraud that happened as a result.

The organization said it is notifying all of the individuals involved and offering complimentary credit monitoring and other fraud prevention services. Refuah said it has since installed a new cybersecurity firewall and undergone a vulnerability assessment.