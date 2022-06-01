BJC HealthCare notifies patients of data breach

BJC HealthCare notified patients about a data breach that may have compromised the protected health information of some patients at its affiliated hospitals and service organizations.

According to BJC HealthCare's website, on March 29, the health system learned that an unauthorized user had gained access to email accounts of BJC physicians and resident physicians between March 4 and March 28.

An investigation determined that the email accounts contained patient protected information such as names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, dates of service, diagnoses, provider names and treatment locations.

Some accounts also contained some patients' health insurance information and Social Security numbers.

The investigation was unable to determine if the unauthorized user viewed any of the emails or attachments. The health system did not detail how many patients were affected.

BJC HealthCare said these affiliated hospitals and service organizations may be affected by the incident: