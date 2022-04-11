Ballad Health notifies patients of January data breach

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is notifying patients whose information may have been affected by a January data breach.
Four things to know:
- On Jan. 13, an unauthorized party accessed a Ballad Health employee's email account. An investigation found the hacker may have accessed patient data including names, dates of birth, medical histories, medical record numbers, diagnosis codes and patient account numbers.
- Ballad Health said there is no evidence suggesting that any of the affected patient information has been misused.
- The health system issued a new password to secure the employee's email account.
- Ballad Health did not disclose how many patients were affected by the incident.