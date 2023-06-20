Average cost for ransomware incidents is doubling

The cost of ransomware per incident has doubled in the past two years to $26,000, according to Verizon's 2023 data breach investigations report.
The report analyzed 16,312 security incidents between November 2021 and October 2022, and found the following:
- Ransomware was the most used hacking method.
- Seventy-four percent of all breaches involved people accidentally breaching a system or misusing privileges.
- Ninety-five percent of data breach incidents resulted in a loss costing between $1 and $2.25 million.