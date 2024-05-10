Ascension hospital resumes emergency services in wake of hack

Baltimore-based Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital's emergency department resumed seeing new patients in the midst of dealing with a cybersecurity incident that is hampering Ascension facilities, The Baltimore Sun reported May 10.

Additionally, some systems at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital have come back online, but care teams are being cautious about what systems they use to treat patients, according to Justin Blome, a spokesperson for the hospital.

Emergency services remain suspended at other Ascension facilities, the report said.

Mr. Blome told the Sun this is the first time Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital has experienced a cyberattack.

On May 8, St. Louis-based Ascension reported that it detected unusual activity on its network, indicative of a cybersecurity incident. On May 9, the organization confirmed it as such.

Ascension has 134,000 employees, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals across 19 states and Washington, D.C. On May 9, Ascension said it does not have a timeline for when its systems, which were knocked offline due to the attack, would be back online.