Adventist Health Hanford settles HIPAA lawsuit for $10K

Adventist Health Hanford (Calif.) reached a settlement with the state of California to pay $10,000 in civil penalties to resolve violations related to unauthorized protected health information disclosure.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Adventist Health Hanford for violations of the Unfair Competition Law, the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act and HIPAA's Privacy Rule. These violations involved unauthorized disclosures of medical information to law enforcement, leading to the prosecution and incarceration of two patients who experienced stillbirths at Adventist in 2017 and 2019.

The settlement also includes injunctive terms to ensure patient health data protection. Measures Adventist must implement, according to June 19 news release from Mr. Bonta's office, include: