AdventHealth Orlando data incident affects info of 1,514 individuals

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.) reported a data security incident related to the exposure of paper records or film.



The health system reported a breach on Sept. 22 that affected 1,514 individuals. The incident included unauthorized access to or disclosure of paper records and/or film. AdventHealth Orlando has not responded to a request from Becker's to provide further information about the incident. Becker's will update this article as further information becomes available.



The 26-hospital AdventHealth Orlando includes more than 100 locations in Florida. It is a major tertiary referral center for its region and participates in more than 500 clinical trials annually.



More articles on health IT:

Former Mayo Clinic employee wrongly viewed 1,600+ patients' info: 4 details

Mississippi ambulance company hit with ransomware attack

UHS brings hospitals back online after 8-day outage





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.