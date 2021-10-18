7 recent lawsuits, settlements filed over data breaches

From Optum's lawsuit against former employees to class-action lawsuits against UF Health that affected more than 700,000 patients, here are seven recent lawsuits and settlements over data breaches making headlines:

  1. Millburn, N.J.-based Diamond Institute for Infertility & Menopause has agreed to pay nearly $500,000 following a 2017 data breach that exposed the protected health information of more than 14,000 patients.

  2. Employees who filed a class-action lawsuit against UPMC over a data breach have reached a $2.65 million settlement with the Pittsburgh-based health system.

  3. OptumCare is suing Miami-based Cano Health in New Mexico, alleging that two former Optum employees stole medical data to poach patients and physicians.

  4. A former patient of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare filed a class-action lawsuit against Elekta over an April data breach that affected 170 health systems.

  5. A former patient has sued UC San Diego Health claiming the health system took too long to notify patients of a data breach and that it had inadequate cybersecurity measures in place after hackers accessed employee email accounts for four months.

  6. Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital Health System is being accused of failing to properly protect patients' personal and health information, which was exposed by a ransomware attack in June.

  7. Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida has been sued by a patient after a May cyberattack exposed the data of 700,981 patients.

