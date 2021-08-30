7 hospitals hiring CISOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. If you would like to add a hospital-facing job listing to the list, please email hmitchell@beckershealthcare.com.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) is seeking a CISO for Conifer Health Solutions in Frisco, Texas.

Sharp HealthCare (San Diego) is seeking a CISO.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president.

Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a CISO and vice president of information security.

The University of Chicago Medical Center is seeking a CISO.

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is seeking a CISO.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.) is seeking a CISO.