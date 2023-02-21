59.7M patient records were breached in 2022: 7 things to know

In 2022, the number of patient records breached increased by 18 percent compared to 2021 to 59.7 million, according to a new report from healthcare analytics company Protenus Breach Barometer.
The report analyzed 956 healthcare data breaches reported to HHS, the media and other sources during 2022 and identified seven trends of how breaches are impacting the healthcare industry:
- Ransomware gangs have "redoubled" their efforts in targeting the healthcare sector.
- The largest healthcare data breach reported in 2022 occurred at mailing and printing vendor Business Associate, in which 34 healthcare insurance carriers and healthcare services providers were affected.
- Insider breaches were responsible for 12 percent of healthcare data breaches reported in 2022. Although patient records compromised by insider wrongdoing fell 30 percent in 2022.
- Hacking incidents rose for a seventh year in a row, with 712 incidents occurring throughout 2022.
- U.S. healthcare organizations suffered an average of 1,410 weekly cyberattacks per organization.
- Educating employees about improperly accessing patient data is 95 percent effective in preventing misuse issues.
- Artificial intelligence and automation programs saved healthcare organizations more than $3 million as these tools can help identify and contain a breach nearly a month faster than those that don't have these tools.