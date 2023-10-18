5 ransomware gangs targeting hospitals

Government officials have warned U.S. hospitals about the threat posed by ransomware gangs targeting patient data such as Clop and LockBit.

Here are five ransomware gangs targeting U.S. healthcare:

  1. The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned hospitals about the threat posed by NoEscape, a ransomware as a service group that emerged in May 2023.

  2. LockBit stole data from Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital and Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

  3. HHS warned that North Korea-based Lazarus Group is targeting U.S. healthcare through a vulnerability in ManageEngine products.

  4. Russian ransomware gang Clop is being blamed for attacking the vulnerability in MOVEIt software that led to breaches at multiple health systems.

  5. HC3 warned hospitals about Akira, a newer ransomware group that has been known for demanding large payouts.

