11 data breaches affecting more than 1 million patients in last year: Trinity Health, Inova & more

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Since June 2020, 11 organizations reported to HHS that a total of more than 20 million individuals were affected by data breaches.

Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Here are the biggest data breaches reported to HHS, ranked by the number of patients affected:

Florida Healthy Kids: 3,500,000

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 3,320,726

20/20 Eye Care Network: 3,253,822

NEC Networks, doing business as CaptureRx: 1,656,569

Kroger: 1,474,284

EyeMed Vision Care (Mason, Ohio): 1,474,000

Mednax Services (Sunrise, Fla.): 1,290,670

American Anesthesiology (Syracuse, N.Y.): 1,269,074

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270

Magellan Health (Phoenix): 1,013,956

Dental Care Alliance (Sarasota, Fla.): 1,004,304

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars