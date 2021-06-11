11 data breaches affecting more than 1 million patients in last year: Trinity Health, Inova & more

Since June 2020, 11 organizations reported to HHS that a total of more than 20 million individuals were affected by data breaches.

Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Here are the biggest data breaches reported to HHS, ranked by the number of patients affected:

Florida Healthy Kids: 3,500,000

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 3,320,726

20/20 Eye Care Network: 3,253,822

NEC Networks, doing business as CaptureRx: 1,656,569

Kroger: 1,474,284



EyeMed Vision Care (Mason, Ohio): 1,474,000

Mednax Services (Sunrise, Fla.): 1,290,670



American Anesthesiology (Syracuse, N.Y.): 1,269,074



Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270

Magellan Health (Phoenix): 1,013,956

Dental Care Alliance (Sarasota, Fla.): 1,004,304