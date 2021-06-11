11 data breaches affecting more than 1 million patients in last year: Trinity Health, Inova & more

Since June 2020, 11 organizations reported to HHS that a total of more than 20 million individuals were affected by data breaches.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the biggest data breaches reported to HHS, ranked by the number of patients affected:
Florida Healthy Kids: 3,500,000
Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 3,320,726
20/20 Eye Care Network: 3,253,822
NEC Networks, doing business as CaptureRx: 1,656,569
Kroger: 1,474,284
EyeMed Vision Care (Mason, Ohio): 1,474,000
Mednax Services (Sunrise, Fla.): 1,290,670
American Anesthesiology (Syracuse, N.Y.): 1,269,074
Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270
Magellan Health (Phoenix): 1,013,956
Dental Care Alliance (Sarasota, Fla.): 1,004,304