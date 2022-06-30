10 big cybersecurity funding rounds this year

Cybersecurity is one of the major challenges for hospitals and their CIOs amid a spate of cyberattacks and data breaches in the healthcare industry.

Despite venture capital investments declining overall in the first quarter of 2022, several cybersecurity firms have secured huge funding rounds this year. Here are 10 big ones, according to a June 29 report by market researcher Analytics Insight:

1. Startup Vanta landed $110 million in a series B funding round led by Craft Ventures that also included Sequoia Capital.

2. Devo Technology obtained $100 million in funding led by Eurazeo, bringing its valuation to $2 billion.

3. Startup JupiterOne received $70 million in funding, growing its value to more than $1 billion.

4. Startup CybSafe raised $28 million in a series B investment round led by Evolution Equity Partners and Emerald Development Managers, bringing its total funding to $40 million.

5. Hacker-led startup Hadrian secured $11 million in seed funding led by HV Capital.

6. RevealSecurity landed $23 million in series A funding led by SYN Ventures.

7. Startup Laminar got $30 million in funding from Tiger Global and Salesforce's venture capital arm, bringing its total funding to $67 million.

8. Startup SubCom (Subconscious Compute) landed $1 million in seed funding from YourNest Venture Capital, ISV Capital, existing investor Entrepreneur First, and executives from Google, Netflix and Visa.

9. Startup Jit.io got $38.5 million in seed funding led by Boldstart Ventures, Insight Partners and Tiger Global.

10. AppOmni obtained a $70 million series C equity investment.