1.3 million affected after Las Vegas hospital cyberattack

There were 1.3 million people affected in a cyberattack on Las Vegas-based University Medical Center, the hospital reported to HHS on Aug. 13.
Four details:
- The hacker group, REvil, posted personal data online that it had obtained in the cyberattack, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
- Half a dozen of alleged victims' driver's licenses, passports and Social Security cards were uploaded to the hacker group's website, the Review-Journal reported.
- The hospital confirmed the attack in a June 29 statement issued to the Review-Journal, stating that the hackers accessed a server used to store data in mid-June.
- "This type of attack has become increasingly common in the healthcare industry, with hospitals across the world experiencing similar situations," the statement said.