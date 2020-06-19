Uber Health to provide medical transportation for Medicare Advantage members

Medicare Advantage members may now request rides for non-emergency medical visits thanks to a new benefits program in partnership with Uber Health, according to a June 18 news release.

Uber Health teamed up with payments technology company InComm and transportation management company American Logistics to launch the Transportation Benefits Program. Under the program, health plans can offer members with an OTC Network benefits card the option of using plan-provided benefits or dollars to pay for transportation to medical appointments, which Uber Health and American Logistics can fulfill.

OTC Network is powered by InComm's healthcare payments platform, which allows consumers to use health plan-sponsored benefit and incentive dollars to buy items such as over-the-counter medications and health and wellness items at participating retailers.

