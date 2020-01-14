Data privacy is most important factor in building consumer trust: report

Though patients have more trust in the healthcare industry than in real estate, finance and insurance, healthcare falls behind many other segments, including the technology and airline industries, according to a new report from Morning Consult.

According to the Most Trusted Brands 2020 report, which surveyed tens of thousands of Americans about major U.S. brands and institutions, only 16 percent of respondents have "a lot" of trust in healthcare organizations to do what is right, and 36 percent have "some" trust.

On a more promising note, in a ranking of the most trustworthy companies, public figures, ideologies and more, respondents' primary care physicians ranked highest in terms of consumer trust, topping Amazon, Google, the police, Warren Buffet, religious leaders and the U.S. government, among others.

To maintain this high level of trust, the report singled out several qualities that contribute most to building reliability. When asked which factors are most important to consumers' decisions to trust a company, "protect my personal data" ranked highest, with 73 percent of respondents saying the practice is "very important."

View the report here.

