Amazon offers saliva-based at-home COVID-19 test: 4 things to know

Amazon users can now purchase an $110 at-home COVID-19 test that determines results based on a saliva sample.

Four things to know:

DxTerity Diagnostics developed a saliva-based COVID-19 test that was used by employers to screen workers for the disease. The company began selling the test on Amazon Jan. 5.



The FDA approved the test Dec. 9 for people who have and do not have COVID-19 symptoms.



A single test costs $110 on Amazon. A discount is available allowing the purchase of 10 tests for $1,000.



Once a customer receives the test in the mail, it is registered via an online portal to ensure results are reported accurately and that a healthcare provider authorized a prescription for the test. Once a saliva sample is collected, the test taker must drop the sample off at a FedEx location the same day it was collected. Test takers are notified by email that their results are ready for viewing within 24 to 72 hours of when the laboratory receives the sample.

