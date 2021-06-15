Amazon COVID-19 test kit now available to consumers for $40

Listen Amazon released its COVID-19 test kit, which costs $40 and is compatible with Prime delivery. Six details: The test kit is authorized for emergency use by the FDA.



Prime delivery allows the kit to be delivered within a few days. The kit comes with a return label to send it back to Amazon. Amazon uses its own labs to process samples.



Once the kit has been received by the lab, results will be ready within 24 hours. Test results are available through AmazonDx.com.



The kit uses a nasal swab to collect a sample and is non-returnable. It is listed as a polymerase chain reaction kit, which is considered the preferred test type by the CDC.



The kit is travel-compliant and meets testing standards within the U.S., except for testing requirements to travel to Hawaii. It also meets some standards for international travel.



Amazon received emergency use authorization from the FDA on March 25 for its COVID-19 testing kits, made by Amazon subsidiary STS Lab Holdco.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.