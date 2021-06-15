Amazon COVID-19 test kit now available to consumers for $40

Listen
Amazon released its COVID-19 test kit, which costs $40 and is compatible with Prime delivery.
Six details:
- The test kit is authorized for emergency use by the FDA.
- Prime delivery allows the kit to be delivered within a few days. The kit comes with a return label to send it back to Amazon. Amazon uses its own labs to process samples.
- Once the kit has been received by the lab, results will be ready within 24 hours. Test results are available through AmazonDx.com.
- The kit uses a nasal swab to collect a sample and is non-returnable. It is listed as a polymerase chain reaction kit, which is considered the preferred test type by the CDC.
- The kit is travel-compliant and meets testing standards within the U.S., except for testing requirements to travel to Hawaii. It also meets some standards for international travel.
- Amazon received emergency use authorization from the FDA on March 25 for its COVID-19 testing kits, made by Amazon subsidiary STS Lab Holdco.