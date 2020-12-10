UnityPoint to bump minimum wage to $15

UnityPoint Health in West Des Moines, Iowa, will boost its minimum wage to $15 per hour, affecting about 33 percent of its workforce of 30,000.

The increase will take effect for eligible team members in January.



The pay rate increase will affect employees in housekeeping, food service, central supply, patient access and nursing assistant roles.

"Our feet are firmly rooted in our mission — to improve the health of the people and communities we serve," said John Sheehan, chief administrative officer at UnityPoint Health. "We know there’s a strong tie between a person's financial health and overall health. Recognizing and embracing this connection is one of many important steps toward building healthier communities."

The increase will also help it attract top talent, UnityPoint said.

