NP pay for all 50 states adjusted by cost of living | 2024

Nevada has the highest hourly mean wage for nurse practitioners, adjusted for cost of living, and Hawaii has the lowest, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the mean hourly wages for nurse practitioners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., adjusted for cost of living. Becker's calculated these figures using May 2023 salary data from BLS and 2024 cost of living index data from the World Population Review. 

State

NP hourly mean wage

Cost of living index

NP hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living

Nevada

$71.48

101.3

$70.56

Iowa

$62.89

89.7

$70.11

New Mexico

$65.76

94.2

$69.81

Oklahoma

$59.77

86

$69.50

Minnesota

$64.91

94.1

$68.98

Texas

$62.51

93

$67.22

Illinois

$61.01

90.8

$67.19

Mississippi

$56.49

85.3

$66.23

Kansas

$57.34

87.7

$65.38

Wisconsin

$61.70

95

$64.95

Nebraska

$58.50

90.1

$64.93

North Dakota

$61.42

94.6

$64.93

Indiana

$59.29

91.5

$64.80

Georgia

$58.25

91

$64.01

Wyoming

$59.40

92.8

$64.01

Missouri

$56.10

88.4

$63.46

Ohio

$59.07

94

$62.84

Michigan

$58.02

92.7

$62.59

Louisiana

$57.06

92

$62.02

South Dakota

$58.17

93.8

$62.01

Pennsylvania

$61.27

99

$61.89

Delaware

$63.03

102.6

$61.43

New Jersey

$69.73

114.1

$61.11

North Carolina

$58.46

96.1

$60.83

Washington

$69.90

115.1

$60.73

Oregon

$69.69

115.1

$60.55

Utah

$61.45

101.5

$60.54

West Virginia

$54.54

90.3

$60.40

Arkansas

$54.53

90.3

$60.39

Alabama

$52.89

88.8

$59.56

Arizona

$63.73

107.2

$59.45

South Carolina

$56.22

96.5

$58.26

Connecticut

$65.86

113.1

$58.23

Rhode Island

$64.16

110.5

$58.06

Montana

$59.92

103.7

$57.78

California

$77.66

134.5

$57.74

Kentucky

$53.06

93.8

$56.57

Idaho

$59.88

106.1

$56.44

Virginia

$58.11

103.1

$56.36

Florida

$57.55

102.3

$56.26

Colorado

$58.65

105.5

$55.59

Tennessee

$49.86

90.4

$55.15

New York

$68.67

125.1

$54.89

New Hampshire

$62.86

115

$54.66

Vermont

$61.45

114.9

$53.48

Maine

$59.11

111.5

$53.01

Maryland

$61.54

119.5

$51.50

Alaska

$60.66

124.4

$48.76

Massachusetts

$69.24

148.4

$46.66

District of Columbia

$64.83

148.7

$43.60

Hawaii

$63.76

179

$35.62

