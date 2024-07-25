New York healthcare receives $22.5M in workforce training

Twenty-eight healthcare facilities in New York will receive grant funding for training additional healthcare workers.

Thirteen hospitals and 15 nursing homes will each receive up to $1 million per year for two years, according to a July 25 news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Costs related to training programs and curriculum are among the eligible uses of the award.

The $22.5 million Increasing Training Capacity in Statewide Healthcare Facilities grant is a part of Ms. Hochul's $10 billion multi-year healthcare investment package, the release said.

The $10 billion investment, first introduced in 2022, aims to widen the healthcare workforce pipeline, expand access to training and recruit workers to underserved areas.