Median physician productivity changes, by specialty area

Among specialty areas, pediatric medical saw the largest increase in reported median productivity, as measured by wRVU (work relative value units), from 2023 to 2024, and pediatric surgical was the only area to experience a decrease, according to a new survey.

The finding comes from SullivanCotter, a Chicago-based consulting firm, which released its 2024 Physician Compensation and Productivity Survey report in July.

For the report, SullivanCotter examined productivity data on more than 215,400 individual physicians, representing 541 participating hospitals, health systems and medical groups.

Here are changes in reported median wRVU productivity from 2023 to 2024, by specialty area, according to the survey:

Pediatric medical: 6%

Adult medical: 4.1%

Primary care: 4%

Hospital based: 2.5%

Adult surgical: 0.4%

Pediatric surgical: -2.1%





